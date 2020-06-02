Member Deal of the Week: The North Face Hydra 26

With daylight stretching to its summer length, it's time to max out your mileage. The Hydra 26 has enough room to carry everything you might need on a big dayhike, and the chops to keep you comfortable through it all. Its trampoline backpanel promotes airflow in warm weather and an aluminum frame distributes weight evenly, aided by a beefy hipbelt. We've also praised The North Face's innovative load-lifter adjustment system in larger packs, and it works just as well in the Hydra. Grab the Hydra 26 now for 50 percent off in both men's and women's versions at Backcountry.com, and then get planning for your next classic hike.