Member Deal of the Month: Big Agnes AXL Air Sleeping Pad

Prioritizing comfort in camp doesn't have to mean going heavy, especially with this ultralight pad. The AXL Air weighs less than 10 ounces in its mummy version (the wide size is 13 ounces), yet its impressive 3.75-inch thickness feels downright pillowy. This pad packs down to just larger than a tallboy, so it's the perfect product for fast-and-light overnights in warm conditions (the AXL Air is not insulated). Grab it now in its mummy and wide versions at REI, both at 50 percent off, and start working on your pad-packing skills.