Matador Freerain32

Our take Simply put, the Freerain32 is one of the lightest fully waterproof packs on the market, making it ideal for hikers looking to put in big days in wet weather without messing with a pack cover. It scrunches down to the size of a russet potato, weighs less than a hamster, and easily carries up to 15 pounds. A siliconized waterproof coating on the seam-taped, 30-denier ripstop nylon kept out snow in the Colorado Front Range and crashing waves during class-four rapids on a 21-day Grand Canyon rafting trip. A roll-top closure keeps the pack sealed shut. We even fully submerged the pack (for science) and found our roll of TP still dry inside. (The hipbelt pockets leaked, however.)

The details An 14-inch front pocket fits a wind layer and small essentials, and the pocket’s full-length side zipper means you can slip the pack off your left shoulder and grab your map or sunscreen without stopping. Stretch-mesh side pockets each fit a Nalgene, and the pack’s hydration sleeve is easily accessible from a zipper in the backpanel. Transparent mesh on the shoulder straps boosts breathability, but as you might expect, the unpadded waterproof backpanel left us sweaty, even in 60°F temps, on an unshaded 10-mile hike in the Grand Canyon.

$90; 10.6 oz.; one size