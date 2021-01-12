Marmot Trestles Elite Eco 20°F

Warmth: 4.6

Prioritizing three-season warmth doesn’t have to mean shelling out lots of cash. The synthetic Trestles Elite Eco’s friendly price belies its performance: Waking up in Colorado’s Collegiate Peaks Wilderness on a 28°F morning, we peeked outside our tent to see fresh snow coating the tops of the looming peaks. We were so content zipped up in this bag, however, that we snoozed our alarm twice.

Comfort: 4.3

We slept in the Trestles Elite Eco in just shorts and a T-shirt and were impressed with the interior nylon’s silky feel, especially at this price point. While not as lofty as most bags in the test, the synthetic fibers didn’t migrate between the horizontal baffles. The baffles brought consistent warmth across our core and backs, even when we shifted to find an ideal position within the 60-inch shoulder and 56-inch hip girths.

Features: 4.5

Beyond its affordability, there’s a lot to love about the Trestles Elite Eco, including a quarter-zip located opposite the full-zipper side, which makes it easy to ventilate and crawl inside. What shines most of all, however, is its eco-friendly construction: The shell, lining, and fill are made from post-consumer recycled materials and sport a PFC-free DWR finish. This bag is tough, too. We pressed the Trestles Elite Eco into use as a camp blanket while we lazed around before bedtime, and neither pine needles nor roots ever breached the 20-denier ripstop nylon shell.

Packability: 4.5

This bag compresses to the size of a basketball. Weighing in at almost 2.5 pounds, it isn’t superlight, but the Trestles Elite Eco is still a solid choice for casual backcountry adventures.

Overall: 4.5

$158; 2 lbs. 6 oz.; 22°F; small, regular, long, long extra wide