Marmot Superalloy 2P

Our take The Superalloy achieves an attractive trifecta: livable, lightweight, and affordable (for an ultralight shelter), making it a good pick for minimalist hikers on a budget. Its smaller-than-average 28-square-foot floor still fit two 6-foot testers thanks to an 87-inch length and nearly vertical walls, and two 6.5-square-foot vestibules each fit a pack apiece. This tent is durable, too: “The 20-denier polyester floor held up to pokey tundra, willows, and rocks,” one tester said after three months in Alaska. It also holds up to weather: Our tester rode out a four-day storm in the Talkeetna Mountains in comfort.

The details Need space in your pack? The Superalloy compresses down to the size of a small honeydew (body and fly only). Two poles (one hubbed and one crossbar) create a straightforward setup; however, the pitch sags when wet, so trim up those guylines. (The Superalloy’s nylon fly—cheaper and lighter than polyester—stretches.) Full mesh walls on the inner tent kept condensation at bay, even when temps dropped into the mid-20s. Ding: Two interior pockets are so small that odds and ends frequently fall out.

$399; 2 lbs. 4 oz.; 2P