Marmot Keele Peak

Our take If your winter destinations lean more toward mild-weather hiking trails than vertical ski terrain, you don’t need to pay for a shell with all the bells and whistles—in money or in ounces. The Keele Peak pairs high breathability with functional features, at a weight that’s great for use in all four seasons.

The details This shell’s Pertex Shield AP fabric employs an air-permeable membrane that kept us comfortable even on uphill grunts in the 40s: “When I reached the top of 9,299-foot Elden Mountain, I was grateful to be mostly dry underneath the shell as cold, 40-mph winds whipped,” notes one Arizona tester. Core vents (like pit zips but located just above the pockets on the front side) added a welcome escape hatch for heat but kept rain out on the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. Hand pockets sit mostly above a hipbelt, the hood fits over a climbing helmet, and the medium cut fits bulky midlayers without feeling ungainly.

$350; 12.7 oz.; m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XL