Mammut Women’s Perform Down 14°F / Men’s Perform Down 19°F

Our take Whether you’re sleeping in a snow cave, a tent, or the back of a truck, the Perform Down makes a home of it. Its 700-fill down (saves money) has a PFC-free DWR finish, which lets it retain loft when wet. One tester stayed cozy on a 20°F night bivying inside a quinzhee at 10,000 feet in Colorado’s Indian Peaks: “There was a ton of condensation on the outside of the bag, but none of it got through the shell,” she says. A soft nylon lines the hood and makes it extremely snuggle-able. We also like the magnetic closure that reliably seals the draft collar without Velcro or zippers.

The details With 63 inches of circumference around the shoulders and 55 inches around the hips on both the male and female versions, this bag is spacious. Plus, the Perform Down compresses to the size of a toaster.

$380; 2 lbs. 6 oz. (women’s M); women’s (14°F) and men’s (19°F), medium and large