Mammut Trion Nordwand 28

Our take In the winter, the secret to staying warm is constant motion. The secret to constant motion? The Trion Nordwand 28. Two mesh pockets in the vest-style shoulder straps let you access snacks, lip balm, and extra gloves without stopping. “The front pockets are slim and trim—perfectly sized for scrambling and climbing without any excess bulk up front,” says one tester. Reinforced compression straps allow A-frame ski carry.

The details The pack’s light weight belies its toughness: A V-shape aluminum frame transfers loads to the wide, padded hipbelt, making the Trion Nordwand stable enough to tote skis as part of loads up to 20 pounds. The pack body’s 100-denier Cordura and 210-denier nylon bottom provide plenty of durability.

$150; 1 lb. 7 oz. (m’s); one size each, m’s and w’s