Mammut Eigerjoch Pro IN Hooded Jacket

Our take When sealed up like the alpine equivalent of a dry suit, the Eigerjoch Pro kept our blood flowing while we cooked breakfast in 0°F temps in Colorado’s Sawatch Range. The jacket’s slim fit, taped seams, and close-cut hem, cuffs, and hood—all with the tightest seals in the test—hoard heat. The elastic wrist gaiters are snug without being too tight, stopping drafts even when we reached to yank the skins off our skis. A helmet-compatible hood, with one front and two rear cinches, kept the breeze to a minimum when it was fully battened down, and large baffles stuffed with 850-fill down took care of the rest. Tradeoff: The astronomical price might leave your wallet out in the cold.

The details Snow and light rain brushed off the jacket and never leaked through the taped seams. The Eigerjoch Pro also has synthetic PrimaLoft Black in moisture-prone places, like the wrists and inner lining. Its 20-denier Nylon Pertex Quantum Pro fabric with Diamond Fuse means you don’t have to baby it. This puffy has two chest pockets, hand pockets (partially obstructed by a harness or hipbelt), one zippered internal pocket, and two deep mesh pockets for skins. Tradeoff: It’s bulky when packed, squeezing into a stuffsack the size of a shoebox.

$650; 1 lb. 13 oz.; m’s S-XXL, w’s XS-XL