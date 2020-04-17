Mammut Crashiano Top

Whether we were trail running, climbing, hiking, or hustling around town, if we were going to be sweating, we reached for this flowy tank top. The cut is both functional and flattering: It combines a front made from four-way stretch polyester that feels—and looks—like chiffon with a tightly woven mesh back and a keyhole cutout that provides superb ventilation. We were also impressed by the wrinkle-resistant fabric, which passed our “ball-it-then-wear-it” test with flying colors. And did we mention it looks great? “I wore this top to a job interview, then straight to a multipitch climb in Eldorado Canyon State Park afterward without changing,” one Colorado tester says. “I crushed the climb and got the job. How many shirts can you trust to do that?” $69; 2.8 oz. (w’s M); w’s XS-XL