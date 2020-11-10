Maloja WangM / PunaM

Most versatile
Maloja
WangM / PunaM
Buy Now $289.00

Specs

Weight 15 oz

 

Our take Even during yo-yoing weather conditions, there’s no need to break stride for layering adjustments with this shell. “On a ski tour up Turnagain Pass I started at -22°F and, due to an extreme inversion, was soon skinning in sunlight at 25°F,” says an Alaska tester who wore the WangM (the men’s version) with a baselayer and midlayer underneath. “I never had to take it off.” Three-layer, windproof Gore-Tex Infinium fabric kept us comfortable cross-country skiing at 30°F, and blunted 65-mph gusts in Chugach State Park. A fleece-backed mask protected our nose and mouth on colder outings.

The details Ski-friendly features like pockets for a beacon and skins make this a top choice for backcountry tours. “The inside pockets were key for keeping my skins sticky when the temperatures dipped below zero,” one tester says. Fit is slim, but four-way stretch means the shell never hindered movement.

$289 (women’s $259); 15.2 oz.; m’s XS-XL, w’s XS-XL

Related Products

Jacket
Apparel

Black Diamond Dawn Patrol Hybrid Shell

Shell
Apparel

Arc’teryx Trino SL Hoody/Anorak

119FGG_Shells_Direct-Revolt_bjk
Apparel

Direct Alpine Revolt

BP0419SHEL_Patagonia_StretchRainshadow_gn
Apparel

Patagonia Stretch Rainshadow

hybrid jacket
Apparel

Marmot Corsair

Montane Ajax Shell Jacket
Apparel

Montane Ajax Shell Jacket

Mountain Hardwear Super Chockstone (Courtesy Photo)
Apparel

Mountain Hardwear Super Chockstone Jacket Review

BP0419SHEL_Mammut_macun_gn
Apparel

Mammut Macun SO