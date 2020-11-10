Maloja WangM / PunaM

Our take Even during yo-yoing weather conditions, there’s no need to break stride for layering adjustments with this shell. “On a ski tour up Turnagain Pass I started at -22°F and, due to an extreme inversion, was soon skinning in sunlight at 25°F,” says an Alaska tester who wore the WangM (the men’s version) with a baselayer and midlayer underneath. “I never had to take it off.” Three-layer, windproof Gore-Tex Infinium fabric kept us comfortable cross-country skiing at 30°F, and blunted 65-mph gusts in Chugach State Park. A fleece-backed mask protected our nose and mouth on colder outings.

The details Ski-friendly features like pockets for a beacon and skins make this a top choice for backcountry tours. “The inside pockets were key for keeping my skins sticky when the temperatures dipped below zero,” one tester says. Fit is slim, but four-way stretch means the shell never hindered movement.

$289 (women’s $259); 15.2 oz.; m’s XS-XL, w’s XS-XL