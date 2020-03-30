Lowe Alpine AirZone Trek 45:55 / AirZone Trek ND 43:50

Our take Testers raved about the AirZone Trek’s cushy feel even when it was fully loaded. “I threw 30 pounds of gear in (including a bottle of champagne), and I didn’t feel the same sort of unbalanced pull I’ve felt with other packs,” said one tester after a festive overnight near Hatcher Pass, Alaska. The sculpted knit mesh of the suspension system wraps around your body, combining the hip belt and the trampoline back into one seamless panel. That means evenly distributed weight, minimal adjustments required. The Trek ND is the women’s version.

The details Testers praised smart design choices, like two water bottle pockets and a large mesh shove-it pocket, which fits a rain shell, hat, and gloves. Two generous pockets divide the 7-liter toplid, and a rain cover is included. Note: The narrow pack body, while ideal for weight distribution, can make packing bulky items—like a small bear can—tough: One tester reported doing some serious gear Tetris before a five-day trip in Utah.

$160; 3 lbs. 8 oz. (m’s M); m’s M-L, w’s S-M