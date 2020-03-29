LOWA Innox Pro GTX LO

Don’t let this low-cut boot’s modest weight fool you: It carries like a champ. A double-injected PU midsole provides impressive rebound and makes it stride more like an athletic shoe than a hiking boot, and, combined with a lightweight midsole shank, never left us with sore feet while we hoofed loads up to 50 pounds. LOWA also keeps the ounces off with a one-piece mesh upper that’s still adequately supportive in off-trail scenarios. “I wore these boots on a 30-mile, two-day trip up a drainage in the High Uintas Wilderness of Utah to find a secret lake, and I didn’t have that achey-tired feeling at the end of the day,” one tester says.

$195; 1 lb. 11 oz.; m’s 7.5-14, w’s 5.5-11