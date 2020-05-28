LiteAF 35L Curve Fast-Track-Pack

What’s in a name? With LiteAF, everything you need to know. The brand’s frameless Curve Fast-Track-Pack is the lightest pack we tested, but its cushy shoulder straps still serve up all-day comfort for loads up to 20 pounds. (It’s the only pack here without a hipbelt, but you can buy one for $8 and 1.1 more ounces.) The narrow pack shape keeps loads from shifting, though one tester did report some barreling with a large bear can. The Curve Fast-Track-Pack also boasts more pockets than most packs in its weight class: two mesh side pockets, a unique, easy-access trash pocket along the pack’s base, two shoulder-strap pockets, and a mesh shove-it pouch add another 10 liters to the 35-liter main packbag. Max load: 20 lbs. $300; 15 oz. (M); unisex S-L; 35 liters