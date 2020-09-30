LifeStraw Go Stainless Steel

Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

BACKPACKER Gear 360 Review

On dayhikes, simplicity is key. A dialed-in kit with little excess will give you less gear to think about as you pack, as well as lighten your load. And that’s where the multifunctional Go Stainless Steel shines: It’s a 24-ounce insulated bottle that contains a water filter, so you can keep your drink cold and banish any worries about dehydration on long single-day missions. “During an all-day climbing outing in Colorado’s Clear Creek Canyon, I refilled the bottle multiple times from the creek,” one editor says. “In late-summer heat, it was refreshing to have something cold to drink between routes.” (He says that the Go’s double-wall insulation helped the water remain icy cold for at least three hours, and other testers report even longer times.) The membrane filter attached to the bottle’s cap has a pore size of .2 micron, which protects against protozoa such as giardia and bacteria (but not viruses) and has a lifespan of 4,000 liters; a carbon component improves taste as well. Stainless steel construction allowed us to toss the bottle onto rocks and into our packs without a concern about it breaking, as a bag-based or plastic filter might. Drawback: Drawing water up through the mouthpiece takes a bit more effort than similar filters we’ve tested.

Consumer Reviews from Around the Web

Connor Boschert

"The bottle did a great job of insulating cold water, with ice still remaining 12 hours into a 95°F rafting trip on the Colorado River. The integrated filter functioned well, and the water tasted better than other filters I’ve used. In a side-by-side comparison with a gravity filter, this won out in terms of taste. What this bottle lacks in weight savings it makes up for in time savings since you don’t have to pump water or wait for a gravity filter. However, I found it was impossible to finish the bottle completely, with the last inch of water difficult to get through the straw. While hiking to the Doll House in Utah’s Cataract Canyon, I unexpectedly ran out of water because the internal filter couldn’t reach the last few ounces. Just be aware of how much water you actually have left. I think it would be the perfect bottle for international travel where water is abundant but questionable in quality."