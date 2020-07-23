La Sportiva Saber GTX

Comfort 4.6

The Saber’s aggressively rockered outsole and rigid midsole give it a smooth ride that makes it feel more like a sneaker than a boot. It allowed us to walk naturally, even in the rough off-trail terrain of Arch Canyon, Utah. Large mesh cutouts in the leather upper keep the boot flexible, reduce weight, and make it breathable up to 70°F.

Support & Stability 4.8

A TPU rear stabilizer increases heel support and prevents rubbing, while TPU inserts in the EVA midsole provide torsional rigidity (which limits twisting when you’re picking your way across a scree field). Together with the medium-stiff outsole, they make for a boot that handles loads up to 40 pounds.

Traction 4.7

The outsole uses a proprietary rubber compound that’s exceptionally grippy uphill and down, as one tester who wore the Saber in Minnesota, Washington, and California reports: “On both dry and wet dirt and rocks, this boot crushed it,” she says.

Durability 4.8

The leather-and-mesh upper stood up to rocky terrain in the Eastern Sierra without any noticeable wear. After more than 70 miles, the midsole hasn’t packed out at all.

m’s 6-14, w’s 6-10