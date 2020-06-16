L.L. Bean Classic Camp Sleeping Bag 40°F

If car camping is your main jam, but you want a reliable frontcountry sidekick that can handle the occasional short hike into camp, the Mountain Classic can do double-duty. Its spacious rectangular cut allows for free range of motion while keeping sleepers warm, even when summer nights turn chilly. Camping in Hawaii’s Haleakalā Crater, one tester reports, “I was very toasty even when temps got down to 40°F. I’d trust it down to freezing.” Of course, such roominess comes with drawbacks, too, namely the packability of the high-lofting polyester insulation: “This bag took up more than half of my 80-liter backpack’s main compartment,” another tested noted. There’s no hood attached, but a drawcord snugly pulls in the draft collar around the opening, preventing air from billowing in. The Mountain Classic can also open into a quilt or zip together with another to form a cuddle-ready double bag. $100; 3 lbs. 10 oz. (regular); 40°F; regular and long