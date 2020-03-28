Klymit Maxfield 4

Our take The Maxfield is one of the lightest four-person shelters out there, making it great for family trips that tend to be heavy on gear. Its 53-square-foot floor is slightly smaller than average, but still fits four standard sleeping pads (everyone can sleep facing the same direction). Two huge mesh ceiling pockets at the head and foot are ideal for organizing a family’s-worth of stuff. Bonus: “Instead of a standard stuff sack, the Maxfield rolls up fast into a burrito-style bag,” said one tester after a group outing to Colorado’s 10,007-foot Kebler Pass. “Just throw everything on it and roll it up. No stuffing or folding required.”

The details A hubbed pole means kids can pitch the tent on their own, and one 11-year-old tester set it up by herself in under five minutes on the first try (our kids are pros). Three triangular vents (one at each vestibule and the third in the front-left corner) encourage moderate airflow, but the Maxfield still fogged up when temps dipped into the low 40s. Durability is high: A burly, 40-denier PU-coated nylon floor looks as good as new after a season of rough campsites in Montana.

$500; 5 lbs. 9 oz.; 4P