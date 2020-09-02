Klymit Cross Canyon 2

With its combination of breathability, ample storage options, and relatively light weight, the double-walled Cross Canyon is a great pick for car-camping duos who want to occasionally head into the backcountry. This tent notched the highest ventilation marks in the test thanks to floor-to-ceiling mesh panels, which one Florida camper says helped keep the tent fresh on muggy, drizzly nights in Big Cypress National Preserve. A 31-square-foot floor, two doors, and two small vestibules (7.5 square feet each), combined with an impressive amount of interior storage space—three overhead hanging pockets, each large and strong enough to hold a full Nalgene, as well as two corner pockets at ground level—make it easy for two people to stay organized. At well under 6 pounds, the Cross Canyon pulls double duty as a backpacking tent. However, our testers in Colorado found the Cross Canyon’s tall silhouette and relatively thin poles susceptible to collapse in wind gusts over 25 mph (the poles bent, but didn’t break). Bonus: Testers liked the simplicity of the roll-up style stuffsack.

$200; 5 lbs. 6 oz.; 2-person