Kershaw Atmos 4307

Our take When a knife this light hangs tough for a 2,650-mile thru-hike, it’s a keeper. Our tester used the Atmos almost every day on the Pacific Crest Trail. Credit the locking mechanism, which uses a thin strip of steel riveted to the interior of the handle; it keeps the 3-inch blade stable when open, but without the bulk and weight of traditional liner construction. The handle, made with fiberglass, cloth, and carbon-fiber composite, also shaves weight while remaining tough and easy to handle.

Trail cred “The steel blade kept its edge for a long time before it needed sharpening,” our thru-hiking tester says, “even after I used it to cut slits in my shoes to relieve hot spots.”

$53; 1.9 oz.