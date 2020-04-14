Kelty Upslope 2.0

Not every pole needs to come with sticker shock. The aluminum, three-section, telescoping Upslope 2.0 is the least-expensive pole here by far, but it’s a great choice for hikers who want a pole that will last and aren’t worried about weight. Twist locks tend to be failure points on poles this cheap, but our testers noted the two on this pole did not slip or stick, even during a week-long, rainy stretch of guiding in Denali National Park. The Upslope 2.0’s full aluminum shaft is sturdy for uphill purchase and will last for a long time, but one tester noted that the wrist straps need a break-in period to become more flexible. $40; 1 lb. 4 oz. per pair; 35-54 inches