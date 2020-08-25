Kate’s Real Food Bars

Food fatigue is less of a problem on dayhikes than overnights, but we still reach for the best-tasting nutrition available. With a satisfying organic brown rice and oat-based crunch, this bar adds a crackle to a usually blah category. It packs in 260 calories, 6 grams of protein, and 9 grams of fat per bar, which kept us going on desert jaunts near Moab, Utah. Our favorite: The Handle Bar, made with dark chocolate, cherries, and almond butter. $2.49 each; 2.2 oz.