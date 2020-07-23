Jack Wolfskin Force Striker Texapore Mid

Comfort 3.1

These boots need to be broken in. One tester made the mistake of wearing the Force Striker for the first time on a three-day trip outside of Lone Pine, California, and ended up using plenty of moleskin. The stiff nylon upper provides plenty of support, but needs about two weeks to round into shape. A proprietary membrane kept our feet dry during stream crossings, and we didn’t swamp out in 65°F temps.

Support & Stability 4.9

A TPU plate under the ball of the foot helped us move confidently in uneven and rocky terrain around Mt. Whitney. Combined with a wire-support lace system and the rigid upper, it makes the boot ultraresponsive. Extra EVA extending from the midsole to the heel makes for a smooth stride, which felt balanced under a 30-pound pack.

Traction 4.8

The Vibram Megagrip outsole, with rhombus- and V-shaped lugs, kept us upright on slick granite, wet logs, muddy trails, and steep downhills in the California backcountry.

Durability 4.6

A reinforced mesh upper, rubber toe cap, and TPU welding on the side and front of the Force Striker handled stony stream crossings, climbing approaches, and bushwhacking in Sequoia National Park without any major scrapes, scuffs, or delamination.

m’s 7-14, w’s 5-11