Immersion Research Polartec Power Wool Highwater Hoodie

Best hoody
Immersion Research
Polartec Power Wool Highwater Hoodie
Specs

Weight 9 oz

 

Our take A hooded baselayer is one of our favorite pieces of winter apparel, for the simple fact it protects against the infamous trio of cold, wind, and sun. The Highwater is one of the most-effective versions of the form we’ve worn, thanks to its just-right fit and highly breathable fabric. “The hood fits my head perfectly, with or without a hat or helmet, and sits out of my face,” one tester says. (Slight stretch in the fabric helps.)

The details The Highwater’s fabric gets high marks for its swift wicking and drying qualities, as the merino wool interior pulled moisture away from our skin for quick evaporation through the polyester exterior. “I could be sweating up a steep slope in 40°F temps, with midday sun blasting off the snow, but within a few minutes of setting my pack down and letting the breeze blow through this layer, the wet spots dried,” one tester reports. Fit note: Immersion Research is a paddling brand, so the cut is looser in the arms and shoulders.

$95; 8.8 oz.; m’s S-XXL, w’s S-XL

