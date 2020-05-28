Hyperlite Mountain Gear 2400 Junction

We sent the 2400 Junction into the gear shredder, and it survived. “This pack can withstand major tree-branch altercations,” says one CDT alum who spent several days of her thru-hike bushwhacking in Montana and Colorado. Thank the nails-tough, waterproof Dyneema-polyester packbag and Dyneema-reinforced nylon side pockets; even the mesh shove-it sleeve resisted tears during its 1,400-mile test. (Bonus: The sleeve has best-in-test breathability, and our tester’s tarp was often dry by the time she reached her next camp.) Aluminum stays and wide hipbelt wings give the Junction the best weight transfer of any pack in the test, and the roll-top expands its capacity to 40 liters. Nitpick: One bony thru-hiker wished for more hipbelt padding. Max load: 40 lbs. $310; 1 lb. 14 oz. (M); unisex S-XL; 40 liters