HydraPak Flux 1L Bottle

Disposable plastic bottles have become a mainstay on long trails for their light weight and wide availability. But single-use plastics that are exposed to heat and UV over long periods of time can leach chemicals into the water (and generate trash). For a relatively light—and incredibly durable—replacement, you might as well get the toughest of the bunch: The Flux is made of a dual-layered TPU laminate with RF-welded seams, and it’s bomber, says one Colorado Trail thru-hiker: “I tossed it on the ground with my pack during breaks for a month straight and it doesn’t show any wear.” We also love the narrow mouth and compatibility with most water filters. Even though you gain a little over an ounce compared to single-use plastic bottles, you also gain packability (and ingest less chemicals). The Flux folds up when empty and has a flat-bottom design, so it stands steadily when full. $20; 2.7 oz.