Helly Hansen Odin 9 Worlds 2.0 Jacket

BACKPACKER Gear 360 Review

This shell is designed for everything the high alpine can throw at you. The Odin 9 Worlds 2.0 is made with a three-layer waterproof/breathable fabric that held off rain in Olympic National Park and whipping wind on an ascent of 12,276-foot Mt. Adams, and its 70-denier face fabric is among the burliest on the market. High-end finishes abound as well: All the zippers have chunky pulls, the large hand pockets sit well above a hipbelt, and the fully adjustable hood has a stiff brim. Hook-and-loop wrist closures also hold tight when adjusted (we wish the cuffs were a bit more bellowed and fit over gloves, though). “The hand pocket linings are soft and warm,” one tester reports, a rarity in a rain shell. The Odin 9 Worlds’ fit feels more geared towards cold-weather adventures, with room for layers underneath, but it’s not too drapey. At 1 pound, 4 ounces it’s heavy for a warm-weather shell so it probably wouldn’t be our first choice for summer trips. It did, however, prove plenty breathable in the Olympics and kept us comfortable in 60°F weather as we hiked through rain and clouds of mosquitoes (long pit zips helped). At $400 the Odin 9 Worlds is an investment, but in this case you get what you pay for: Its durable construction should hold up for years.

Consumer Reviews from Around the Web

Carrie Randall

As a person who enjoys getting outside every day, I own numerous rain coats. This jacket surpasses anything I have ever worn. The first aspect I noticed was the close fit; the jacket's tapered cut fits comfortably close to my torso. During the times I tested it, I had on either a tank top, t-shirt, or long-sleeve shirt. Each time, the fit was snug yet allowed for flexibility and full range of motion. The angled armpit vents were necessary and beneficial, especially during the most humid rainfalls. I tested this jacket during five rainy days in Southern Tier New York summer weather. The temperatures ranged from low-70s to mid-80s. Each time, this jacket remained waterproof and comfortable. The consideration of zipper placement and jacket cut are exceptional. The hand pockets are comfortable and roomy enough to fit a phone, wallet, and a headphone cable. The hood is stiff, forcing the raindrops back and away from one's face. I experienced only a few drops on my cheeks after 30 minutes in a complete downpour; this was also the only time I did not wear a baseball cap. The chin zipper protected my cheeks and chin without blocking breathing or being uncomfortable. If you are looking for a superior, trustworthy, high-performance jacket, this is a worthy investment. It will give you miles of protection and durability for years, possibly decades, to come.

Randy Hodous

This rain jacket fits well and is comfortable. It allows for plenty of unrestricted movement in the shoulder, arms, and chest area, and provided good protection and water-resistance during a heavy downpour we encountered one day when backpacking in the Wind River Range in Wyoming. The hood does a nice job of covering your head even when you’re also wearing a brimmed hat. However, the jacket is too heavy and warm for use during mild conditions.

The jacket was very stiff until I washed it; afterward, it was more comfortable. The zippers were tough to move, especially the pit-zips, until jacket was washed. In summary: A good jacket for cold, windy, rainy weather.