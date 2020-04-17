Headsweats Crusher Hat

“Features” don’t usually come to mind when looking for a new trail cap, but they’re the primary reason we like the Crusher so much. A terry sweatband on the inside absorbs perspiration, and mesh paneling on the top and sides vents heat and excess moisture. “We put in long days on a summer overnight of Colorado’s 27-mile Four Pass Loop, and this is the first hat I haven’t wanted to rip off halfway through the day because it completely wet out,” one tester says. The Crusher is also made from knit polyester that’s stretchy and resilient; after we rolled the entire thing up (including the bill) and stashed it in our pack, the hat sprang back to life the next morning. Bonus: The stretch mesh fits most head sizes. $26; 1.2 oz.; one size