Gregory Targhee FastTrack 45

Our take Modular features and an impressive capacity range made this pack our top choice for day missions of every sport and size, from winter hiking in New Hampshire to ice climbs in Quebec. Removable components—the hipbelt, toplid, and framesheet—let us strip the pack down to a mere 1 lb. 14 oz. for light-and-fast objectives, and the sleek profile made it sway-free on snow climbs. For more gear-intensive missions, outsized load-bearing capacity kept the Targhee in play: One tester reported that the two aluminum-alloy stays and HDPE frame let him carry up to 50 pounds.

The details An over-the-shoulder strap hooks into a port on the shoulder harness, letting testers lash on skis without taking off the pack. Ding: You have to unbuckle the top lid to reach the avy tool sleeve.

$240; 3 lbs. 2 oz. (s/m); unisex s/m, m/l