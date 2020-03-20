Grab These 5 Camping Basics Online for 25% Off at REI's Co-op Sale
REI's physical stores may all closed for the duration, but you can still shop the brand's biggest deals online with free shipping. On offer right now: REI's house-branded gear, which is all retailing for 25% off. Whether you're replacing an old tent or looking for an all-in-one package to build out your kit, these are our five top picks.
Don't see what you want? Members can take 20% off any one full-priced item and 20% off any one outlet item through April 6.