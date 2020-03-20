Grab These 5 Camping Basics Online for 25% Off at REI's Co-op Sale

Get a tent, a sleeping bag, a pair of wool socks, or an entire backpacking kit on the cheap right now.

REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus Tent This solid backpacking tent doesn't skimp on comfort: With two doors and a 44-inch peak height, it's roomy enough for even taller hikers to stretch out without feeling crowded. Buy REI Co-op Half Dome 2 Plus Tent Now for $172 (25% off) 1 / 5

REI's physical stores may all closed for the duration, but you can still shop the brand's biggest deals online with free shipping. On offer right now: REI's house-branded gear, which is all retailing for 25% off. Whether you're replacing an old tent or looking for an all-in-one package to build out your kit, these are our five top picks.

Don't see what you want? Members can take 20% off any one full-priced item and 20% off any one outlet item through April 6.