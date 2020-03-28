Gossamer Gear The Two – DCF

Our take We lauded The Two last year for its livability, and this redesign beefs up the strength (and price) and cuts ounces by using a Dyneema Composite Fabric (DCF) canopy. Double doors and large vestibules (12.5 square feet each) extend the livability of the 29-square-foot floor, but the 88-inch length and 47-inch peak height are the highlights. (Although tall, the tent didn’t budge in 20-mph gusts.) “I’m 6’6” and my wife is 5’10” so we rarely fit in tents together, but we had plenty of wiggle room on a trip to the Olympic Peninsula,” one tester says. “I could even sit up inside.” Beware: Tensioning the doorway guylines without pulling on the zippers and opening the doors takes practice.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The details DCF doesn’t stretch like nylon and it’s stronger than polyester, creating a robust, weatherproof tent. “A forearm-sized branch fell on us while camping at Lake Cachuma, California, and the tent doesn’t even have a scratch,” one tester says. Two trekking poles —or optional aluminum tent poles—create a taut-yet-tricky pitch that deflected moisture (no rain splashes snuck under the fly) in Washington’s Hoh Rainforest. Gripe: Ditch the included aluminum stakes; they bend.

$699; 1 lb. 6 oz.; 2P