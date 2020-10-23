Gordini Spring Glove

When you need your fingers on a fair-weather outing but still want protection from cold temps and sharp ski edges, this is the glove you should grab. The lightweight, tricot-lined Spring Glove’s stretchy spandex shell helps maintain a snug-yet-comfortable fit, while its goatskin palm and thumb are durable without compromising mobility. “This glove is low-profile enough that I could swap layers without removing it,” one tester said after trail running in the woods around Burlington, Vermont with temperatures in the high 30s. “The soft leather fingertips allow for easy manipulation of jacket and pack zippers, making transitions quick and easy.” (They’re not touchscreen compatible, though.) Bummer: No wraparound construction on the fingertips puts the glove at risk of wearing out at the seams over the long term, but we didn’t notice any problems during 3 months of testing.

$60; 6.3 oz.; m’s S-XXL, w’s S-L