Geyser System

Fresh off a three-day trip in the Yellowstone backcountry, our gear editor was not looking forward to a smelly, 12-hour drive home (or washing up in a gas station sink). Enter the Geyser, an all-in-one washing system that plugs into your car’s power outlet. The system heats water with the flip of a switch, and routes it through a hose that’s equipped with a removable sponge head. Because the hose has a flow regulator, our editor and his hiking partner were able to clean up using only around 3 liters of water. “I felt so much cleaner than after my usual creek-dunk,” our gear editor says. Extra sponge heads, so you don’t have to share with a buddy, are $8 each (bummer); the company will release a dog-washing head later this year. The Geyser is expensive, but feeling fresh after a trip is priceless. A non-heated version is also available for $245. $325; 8 lbs.