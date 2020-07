Sunday Afternoons Ultra Adventure Hat — $30 (30% off) There are hats, and then there are hats. Ward off sunburn and glare with this lid, which features a wide brim and a neck-protecting flap at the back for 50+ UPF protection. Bonus: Built-in slots hold your sunglasses. Buy the Sunday Afternoons Ultra Adventure Hat Now 1 / 5

It's the summer of exploring your own backyard: With international travel out and many states around the US continuing to discourage visitors, it's a good time to get out, get some sun, and safely get to know your local woods, mountains, and rivers. Upgrade your experience with these five gear picks, all available at a discount right now at REI's 4th of July Sale.