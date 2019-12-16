Gear of the Week: Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Down Pants

Courtesy

Our take Most hikers know firsthand how valuable a puffy jacket is in winter, but puffy pants are sorely underrated. Once we donned these ultrawarm—and ultrapackable—trousers, though, we immediately knew we’d take them on every snowbound adventure from here on out. The Ghost Whisperers are stuffed with 800-fill down in medium-size baffles; over a baselayer they were warm enough to keep one tester toasty in 0°F temps on Denali as he moved around camp. But because they stuff into their pocket down to the size of a softball, and weigh just over half a pound, they should fit into even the most overloaded packs.

The details ​In an update for this season, these pants have a zipper from the ankle to the knee that’s great for slipping them on over boots. One tester also complimented the two-way fly, which came in handy when he was roped up during glacier crossings in Alaska. Tip: The Ghost Whisperers’ 10-denier nylon needs some TLC if you want it to last.

Trail cred “I'm a cold sleeper, so these pants were the perfect nighttime add-on in sub-zero conditions on Denali,” our tester says.

9.6 oz. (m’s M); m’s XS-XXL, w’s XS-XL; Buy the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Down Pants now for $250 in men’s and women’s