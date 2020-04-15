Gear Aid Kotu Tanto Knife

Our take This knife punches way above its price tag. It has a tapered tip that helps with making holes, a serrated edge, a glass breaker on the handle, and a bottle opener. Most budget knives are nickel-plated and don’t last very long, but the titanium coating on this one has held up to six months of use. We used its 3-inch blade to cut kindling and never had an issue with durability.

Trail cred “I love the locking sheath,” one tester says. “I tumbled down a hill in North Carolina’s Smoky Mountains and lost just about everything in the yard sale except my knife.”

$30; 5.6 oz.