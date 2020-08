We sent three of Merrell's newest trail runners and light hikers to BACKPACKER members and asked them what they thought.

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

What's the best way to see how a shoe performs on trail? Send it to a few friends and ask them to log some miles. As part of our Gear 360 testing program, we sent three of Merrell's new shoe models to BACKPACKER Basecamp members to see what they thought. (Want to join the crew? Sign up for membership here.)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website