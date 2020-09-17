Gear 360: Readers Review Helly Hansen Layers

When you make a purchase through our site, we may earn a commission.

Let's face it: Dressing for fall adventures can be tough. You can just as easily face blustery and cold weather as baking, unseasonable heat. That's why having layers you can depend on is so important. We sent out three of Helly Hansen's newest designs—a next-to-skin hoodie, a midlayer, and a shell—to readers to try out as part of our Gear 360 program (learn more here). Scroll down to see what they thought, or join our Basecamp membership program for a chance to join our testing crew.

Helly Hansen Lifa Active Solen Hoodie

Caroline Deans: "I’ve worn this hoodie kayaking and hiking in Vermont, both on super-hot and humid days. The double-layer construction does feel heavier to the touch but not when you’re wearing it. It actually wicked pretty well, and it was excellent at sun protection." Read the Full Review

Helly Hansen Odin 9 Worlds 2.0 Jacket

Carrie Randall: "As a person who enjoys getting outside every day, I own numerous rain coats. This jacket surpasses anything I have ever worn. The first aspect I noticed was the close fit; the jacket's tapered cut fits comfortably close to my torso. During the times I tested it, I had on either a tank top, t-shirt, or long-sleeve shirt. Each time, the fit was snug yet allowed for flexibility and full range of motion." Read the Full Review

Helly Hansen Odin Stretch Hooded Light Insulator

Frank Michel: "The jacket is very comfortable and moves easily in working conditions. It's comfortable enough for added warmth while curling up in a sleeping bag. I think it is ideal as both a midlayer on really cold days, and for wearing on those days when the weather is changeable and you’re in sun one minute and in cloudy, windy rain showers the next." Read the Full Review