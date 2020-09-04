What is Gear 360? It’s a program designed to give consumers the best available product information all in one place. Through independent editorial and reader reviews, and consumer data pulled from across the internet, we’re providing three unique perspectives on every product. Editorial and reader reviews are produced after thorough testing, and consumer scores are pulled from e-commerce sites by Channel Signal, a leader in collecting and aggregating verified consumer data. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish.