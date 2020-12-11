GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker

Gear 360 gives consumers the best available product information all in one place, through independent editorial and reader reviews, and verified consumer ratings. Brands pay a fee to be included in the Gear 360 program but have no influence over the reviews or scores we publish. We may earn a commission on purchases made through our site.

If support is what you seek in a camp chair, the Kickback Rocker is as stable as it gets. With sturdy metal legs and spring-loaded shock absorbers, it can support users up to 250 pounds and rock them gently into an evening by the campfire. While we wished that the seat leaned a little further back for truly luxurious lazing, the rocking action was more than enough to keep us in the comfort zone. We found that the chair locks into position easily, so we never had to get back up and fold it all the way out after we settled in, but it remained easy to collapse for transport. (At a little less than 11 pounds the Kickback is tabbed for car camping only.) The chair’s material is durable yet not scratchy, and we appreciated the included carry strap and the cupholder that fit a thermos, a boon on an autumn Colorado evening.

Bill Delvaux

The idea of a rocker chair for camping is really great. I liked the comfortable armrests, and the cup holder on one arm and the small pocket on the other. The chair seems really durable and wpretty comfortable when I sat down in it. It’s also supereasy to unfold and fold up, easy to carry around once folded, and the rocker is unique from what I’ve seen. However, I’m 5’10” and felt the chair sat just a little bit too low. I think this chair would be great around a campfire at night for a car camper, but it could be difficult for taller or older folks because of the seat height.