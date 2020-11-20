Garneau Premiere

Best float
Garneau
Premiere
Buy Now $235.00

Specs

Weight 4 lbs, 14 oz

 

A wide deck, tubular rails, and a dead-simple closure system—one twist of the BOA knob cinches down your entire boot—make this a perfect snowshoe for powder days. While we missed having metal toothed siderails for steep traverses, the Premiere’s tubular construction displaces more snow, allowing it to float with ease. On top of that, the shoe’s wide coverage and solid decking prevent snow from building up on top. A 3-inch heel lift makes steeps easier, and four large points on the front of the crampon provided good bite while we were climbing in Washington’s Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest in slushy conditions. The Premiere’s design made for easy hauling with a 30-pound pack, as solid decking supports more weight than snowshoes designed with cutouts.

$235; 4 lbs. 14 oz. (25 inches); 25 inches, 30 inches

