Food for the Sole Slaws

These cold-soaked slaws let you get your veg on without the weight of a stove, cookware, or perishables. “Vitamins and minerals from roughage are what I miss most on the trail. I loved having an all-in-one veggie-heavy dinner, with protein to boot,” one tester says.

Ingredients At 178 calories per ounce (570 per package) in the Triple Peanut flavor (our favorite), this vegan meal is lightweight, yet packs a punch. Brimming with dehydrated veggies like cabbage, bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli, the 21 grams of plant protein per package aid in recovery as well. The nuts provide a bump in both texture and calories.

$11; 3.2 oz.; 1 serving per pack