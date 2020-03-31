Flylow Davis Jacket

The Davis proves that not all windshells are created equal: It’s breathable enough to use as a sun shirt in a pinch, and ultralight enough that we never questioned stuffing it into our packs. “I’m a sweaty person, and this handled my daily trail runs like a champion,” notes a tester who also hiked comfortably in just the Davis after his shirt got soaked on a lake jump in humid, 80°F Montana weather. The Davis’s air-permeable fabric is also tougher than it looks, thanks to 40-denier nylon, so we didn’t worry when branches snagged it.

$125; 4.8 oz. (m’s L); m’s XS-XXL