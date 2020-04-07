FlapJacked Soft Baked Cookie Bar

The granola bar aisle is crowded, but this cookie-like offering sets itself apart with a just-out-of-the-oven texture and the added bonus of probiotics for gut health. “It satisfied my sweet tooth on a 15-mile dayhike in Oregon’s Eagle Cap Wilderness, but my energy lasted much longer than when I munch on my usual candy stash,” one tester notes.

Ingredients The Chocolate Peanut Butter flavor’s mix of peanut butter, dates, oats, and cocoa tastes more like a dessert than an energy bar, but the Cookie Bar’s 215 calories are far from empty. With 10 grams of protein and 25 grams of carbs, it fuels you up while also fulfilling your cravings.

$25 (per 12 pack); 1.9 oz. (per bar); 1 serving per bar