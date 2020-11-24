First Lite Men’s Wick Longsleeve Crew

Best wicking
First Lite
Men's Wick Longsleeve Crew
Buy Now $80.00

Specs

Weight 8 oz

 

Our take No baselayer will stop you from sweating, but this one will at least keep you from marinating in it. The Wick combines a blended fabric (65 percent merino wool, 33 percent polyester, 2 percent elastane) with tiny, embedded grains of volcanic sand (you can’t feel it) that use billions of micropores to increase surface area. The result: “I got sweaty on my skin up New Hampshire’s Mt. Moosilauke, but everything dried out in 10 minutes and I didn’t catch a chill on the way down,” one tester says.

The details Mesh panels in the armpits and along the sides add venting, and a loose fit makes the Wick extra-comfortable. Its fabric withstood heavy pack straps and skis over a season of use without pilling. Yay: “The thumb loops and cuffs extend over your hand to cover all the way up to the fingers,” one tester says. “It was great for skinning, when I didn’t want to put on gloves but still needed some extra protection.”

$80; 8 oz.; m’s S-XXL

