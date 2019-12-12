Finish Your Holiday Shopping Today With These 9 Essential Backpacking Gifts

The holidays may be "the most wonderful time of the year," but the holiday shopping season is anything but. We're at the point in December where the word "sale" is starting to make our eyes glaze over. REI's Shop Now and Be Done Sale, which runs through December 16, is one convenient chance to put your shopping list to bed. From tents to lanterns, we picked 9 perfect gifts to help your friends and family get away from their screens and out on the trail.

REI Co-op Passage 1 Tent - $139 (on sale for $104) If you're shopping for a dedicated solo hiker, a single-person tent might be just the ticket. This affordable freestanding double-wall pitches quickly, and its 88-inch length is long enough for even super-sized hikers. Buy REI Co-op Passage 1 Tent Now 1 / 9