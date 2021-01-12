Feathered Friends Egret YF 20°F

Warmth: 4.8

We find women tend to run cold in unisex bags; the Egret YF’s female-specific design delivered trustworthy performance every time we slept in it (more on that below). After a long day, 28°F temperatures in camp above 10,000 feet at Timberline Lake in Colorado’s Holy Cross Wilderness were no match for the bag’s 900-fill down. We stayed warm even when snoozing by a roaring stream that added an additional level of chilliness.

Comfort: 4.5

Crawling into this lofty—but not bulky—bag is like slipping into a personal relaxation chamber. With 54 inches of girth around the shoulder and 56 inches around the hips, there’s plenty of room in the midsection and a little less space in the shoulders when compared to traditional unisex bags. The nylon taffeta lining has a hand soft enough to permit sleeping in the nude on the most humid nights. A larger-than-average draft tube shadows the full-length zipper and blocks cold spots.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Features: 4.3

The Egret YF is dialed for female physiology. We appreciated the warmth provided by extra down stuffed into both the footbox and torso—areas where women typically run colder than men. The women’s-specific sizing also helps nail the perfect fit and reduce dead space. The shell’s 20-denier, DWR-treated ripstop nylon (burlier than most tested) is stitched with Y-shaped threads that interlock when woven together, helping maintain its durability and weatherproofing even after repeated use and washing.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Packability: 4.8

The 900-fill down can compress to the size of a loaf of bread. At less than 2 pounds, the Egret YF was a good choice for tossing in a bike pannier during a bikepacking trip along the Colorado Trail.

Overall: 4.6

$409; 1 lb. 12 oz.; 20°F; women’s small, medium