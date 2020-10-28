Farm to Feet White Mountain Lounger
Best camp sock
When snow turned to sleet on an overnight in the North Cascades, we were glad to swap out our soaked liners for a pair of these ultracushy merino socks. The material’s warming ability is accentuated by the sheer amount of wool in the White Mountain Lounger: It’s 5 millimeters thick (trust us, that’s a lot), making it too bulky to fit into hiking boots but perfect for warming and drying up sodden toes during camp chill sessions. Wool terry loops (82 percent) are spun around a framework of Lycra (17 percent) and nylon (1 percent) so that only the high-pile merino bliss touches your skin. After a dozen washes our pair has started to pill, but there are no cold spots.
$30; 4.2 oz.; m’s S-XL, w’s S-L