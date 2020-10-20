EXPED Winterlite 5°F WMNS

Our take Designers had one goal in mind for the Winterlite 5°F WMNS, and they nailed it: This bag is engineered to keep female bodies as warm as possible. Compared to the men’s version it has 15 percent more 800-fill down stuffed in its torso and foot sections, resulting in more heat retention in the areas where women need it most. “I’m a cold sleeper and usually if the temperature drops to the limit for the bag, I freeze. Not so with the Winterlite,” one tester reported after a 5°F night in the California Sierra. And with two sizes to choose from, users can ensure a proper fit.

The details The Winterlite’s premium down and highly water-resistant nylon shell—it has a supertight knit—jack up the price, but for all of its warmth and protection it’s not a bulky bag: It packs down to the size of a gallon of milk. We also appreciated the glow-in-the-dark zippers, which make night bathroom trips a little easier.

$579; 2 lbs. 14 oz. (small); 5°F; women’s small, medium