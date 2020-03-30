Exped Waterbloc Pro

Weight-conscious hikers expect three-season bags to register under two pounds. This one does that and, thanks to a waterproof/breathable Pertex Quantum Pro shell, solves your condensation or rain worries, too. The seams are also welded instead of sewn to minimize spots where moisture could sneak in. “Even after getting dripped on all night while tucked in a snow cave in southern Alaska, not a speck of water made it past the outer shell,” one tester says. Designers used standard mummy width dimensions and added a 4.5-inch-diameter draft collar for heat retention, but the medium length only accommodates sleepers up to 5’11”. One warm sleeper comfortably took it down to 10°F in Alaska’s Chugach State Park. Downside: A sleeping bag with a shell costs nearly as much as a sleeping bag and a shell.

$679; 1 lb. 15 oz.; 20°F; small, medium, and long